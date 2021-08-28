Customers were blown away by the pub’s unique addition to the beer garden.

A Merseyside pub’s “stand out” addition to its beer garden has wowed customers.

The Gerard Arms on Dentons Green Lane in St Helens went to social media earlier this month to issue a “gentle reminder that no one is truly alone at The Gerard.”

With a dedicated space, the pub’s enormous beer garden has continued to attract loyal customers and residents, but it is now encouraging and luring those who are lonely, haven’t left the house owing to coronavirus restrictions, or need someone to chat to.

“I’ve done a lot of work within the community while I’ve been at The Gerard, I’ve established up a dementia café and a mental health program called Table 12,” manager Mark Hayes told The Washington Newsday.

“It was a place where people knew they’d be seated at a specific table, and I’d be there for a couple of hours, so you always knew you’d have someone to sit with and have a drink with.

“That drew a lot of attention. The first person who came thanked me for allowing her to enter into a pub since she lacked confidence.

“It always made me think that there’s so much going on in life now with covid and people feeling confined and anxious that there needs to be more to attract them out,” she says.

Mark explained that the large beer garden is typically busy, so he saw it as an opportunity to mark a few benches and urge others to come over and strike up a conversation.

“Sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say hello,” says the ‘Happy to Chat’ bench, which is positioned in the pub’s outside area.

“It’s all about restoring confidence in people who may be lacking confidence at the time due to the insanity in our lives,” Mark explained.

“It’s been fantastic; it’s been very heartwarming. I own and operate a pub in the heart of the town, and all I want to do is check the boxes of what I believe people require.

