Customers warn of “severe problems” as a result of the bus strike.

According to some readers of The Washington Newsday, strike action by Arriva bus drivers will cause “serious problems” for commuters, but the preparations have divided riders.

After failed salary discussions with Arriva, bus drivers voted “overwhelmingly” to strike on Saturday, October 30.

Around 2,000 drivers in Liverpool and the North West are said to have decisively voted in favor of strike action.

A ballot of 1,800 employees at Unite depots in Runcorn, Bootle, Birkenhead, St Helens, Liverpool, Southport, Winsford, and Manchester yielded an 87 percent vote in favor of strike action, with a 76 percent turnout.

“Arriva North West was responsible for the likelihood of all-out strike action, which is set to commence this Saturday (30 October) due to its inability to offer a meaningful wage raise,” a Unite spokesperson stated.

Unite and Arriva North West have been negotiating pay since June, with members voting today (October 27) and tomorrow on the company’s last-minute offer of a 2% pay raise (28).

The offer is expected to be rejected, according to Unite.

“We are disappointed to learn that, despite fresh talks with our Trade Unions and an improved offer, which would keep our employees the highest paid in the region, they have told us that they still want to strike from Saturday 30th October at 03:00,” an Arriva UK Bus spokesperson stated.”

The strikes, which are set to begin on Saturday, October 30, will interrupt bus service over the Halloween weekend.

However, readers of The Washington Newsday are concerned about what this means for their travel plans, particularly for those who rely on the bus system to get to work.

“There are folks going to work [who]are going to find it difficult — there are people going to school who are going to find it difficult,” one reader added.

Later, he added: “This strike is going to be a huge burden for me, both personally and financially, so please accept my apologies if I don’t agree with how it’s being handled.

“It’s possible that I’ll lose my job since I’ll be late for work until this problem is resolved.

“Things are different when we strike.”

