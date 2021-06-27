Customers want to ‘buy heaps’ of Iceland’s new £3 chippy tea classic.

After seeing it on the internet, buyers have been infatuated with a new Iceland product.

The business is well-known for having a lot of popular products, which makes customers want to get their hands on them as soon as possible.

A new Iceland product, which would make a fantastic chippy tea-style dinner, has been shared online, and customers are raving about it.

Snack News & Reviews on Facebook posted a snapshot of Iceland’s new Harry Ramsden’s Battered Jumbo Pork Sausages, which retail for £3.

The post drew a lot of attention from consumers, who were ready to voice their thoughts.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

“Ooh these look good,” one shopper said, while another added, “I want to go purchase loads.”

“I need to get these,” stated a third.

“Goin’ straight in my basket,” exclaimed a fourth, and a fifth said, “Yummy.”

“Looks nice, I’d try one,” wrote a sixth.

Harry Ramsden’s Battered Jumbo Pork Sausages are now available at Iceland for £3 for a carton of four.

You can find a store near you here, or you can buy the product online here.