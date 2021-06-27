Customers want the ‘gorgeous’ £13 sandals from New Look in ‘every single color.’

After seeing them online, New Look customers are enamored with the retailer’s “beautiful” new sandals.

Thousands of stores across the country reopened in April following months of closure due to lockdown restrictions.

Many buyers have been scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion now that stores have reopened.

Marks & Spencer customers are dissatisfied with the sizing of a £40 dress worn by Holly Willoughby.

Fans are already “obsessed” with one of New Look’s recent arrivals, which was published on Instagram this week.

The retailer’s £12.99 Double Buckle Footbed Sliders have been a success with customers, who have dubbed them “the most comfortable sandals ever.”

New Look’s post has already received over 5,000 likes and a slew of comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the sandals in every color.

Instagram

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “Wow they are amazing,” while another said, “I love these!!.”

“I recommend these, I have the olive green pair and they are really comfortable!” remarked a third.

“These are the most comfortable sandals ever,” claimed a fourth shopper, while a fifth stated, “I’m obsessed.”

“These are incredibly comfortable, definately going to have to get more colors!” wrote a sixth. “I need every single color of these,” remarked another.

The mustard, off white, olive, and pink colors of New Look’s Double Buckle Footbed Sliders are available.

The sandals are £12.99 and can be purchased here.