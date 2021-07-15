Customers visiting Sainsbury’s stores from July 19 should be aware of an important announcement.

Despite the loosening of lockdown restrictions, Sainsbury’s has declared that its face mask policies will not alter as of July 19.

The supermarket behemoth claims that customer safety is its first priority, and that it will advise all customers to cover their faces if possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that most of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the pandemic will be lifted on July 19.

This means that people will not be compelled to conceal their faces in any circumstance, however the government expects and advises that people do so in busy venues like public transportation.

Despite the relaxation of limits and the elimination of legal requirements, supermarkets and stores may choose to implement their own policies.

Sainsbury’s has now affirmed that its shop safety procedures would remain in place to help keep everyone safe.

New banners and tannoy messaging in Sainsbury’s stores will encourage consumers to continue to wear a facial covering if they can from Monday, when it becomes a personal choice in England.

Staff will also be asked to hide their faces unless they are working behind a screen, and Sainsbury’s leadership team will do so when visiting stores.

While wearing a facial covering will become a personal choice, the decision to ask everyone in stores to continue to wear one if they can reflects consumer and colleague feedback, with the majority of those polled wanting to keep the policy in place.

While screens between self-service checkouts and dividing checkout lines will progressively be removed from Sainsbury’s stores in England, they will remain in place between staff and customers when they are being serviced at checkouts.

All stores will have hand sanitizer stations, and Sainsbury’s will continue to clean trollies and baskets thoroughly, as well as deep cleaning overnight.

“As we respond to the recent change in government policy, we know that safety is remains front of mind for many of our workers and customers,” said Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive.

