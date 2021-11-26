Customers think they ‘need’ Matalan’s £9 Christmas nutcrackers.

Matalan customers were enthralled after seeing the store’s Christmas nutcracker figures on the internet.

Matalan is a prominent high street company with a large choice of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, children’s items, and more.

With Christmas approaching, many businesses, like Matalan, are stocking up on holiday themed merchandise.

Nintendo Switch, Amazon, Boots, Very, Smyths, Currys, and John Lewis have all announced their Black Friday 2021 specials.

Matalan shared a photo of its “nutcracker army” ornamental sculptures with its 779k Instagram followers, which was originally posted by @roxphotos.

The nutcrackers are conventional in appearance, but they’re dressed as though they’re about to go to bed. The figurines are dressed in crimson from head to toe and wearing brown reindeer slippers while holding a tray of biscuits and a drink. They’re normally £18 but are presently on sale for £9.

“Nutcracker army (rg @roxphotos),” Matalan captioned the photo on Instagram.

The nutcrackers were a smash on the popular social media network, with over 2,000 likes in a single day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I adore a Nutcracker,” Rachel added.

“Oohhhh I lurveeee,” Emma exclaimed.

“They look good!” Josh exclaimed to a friend.

“You need one!” Medina said, tagging a friend.

“We need these,” Lauren said to a friend.

Matalan’s website has the Christmas Nutcracker Advent figures for sale.