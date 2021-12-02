Customers should taste Asda’s ‘unreal’ Christmas dinner pizza.

Every year, shops pack their shelves with festive food for consumers to enjoy during the Christmas season, but Asda’s newest festive food item is a little different.

Asda’s latest Christmas product was featured on Facebook group Newfoodsuk, and customers were quick to offer their opinions.

A Christmas Dinner pizza in the shape of a Christmas tree is the food item.

The dough base is topped with tomato sauce and cheese, but the usual pizza toppings aren’t included.

The traditional pizza is dressed up with pigs and blankets and sage and onion stuffing balls for a holiday flair.

But that’s not all: the pizza also comes with a cranberry sauce sachet. Drizzle the cranberry sauce over the pizza after it’s been baked, and it’ll taste like Christmas dinner… sort of.

Hundreds of likes, comments, and shares were left on the Facebook page, with many individuals informing their friends about the goods.

“This seems unreal,” Becky said, referring to a friend.

“Boxing Day buffet lol,” Sa wrote, tagging a friend.

“That’s amusing and cool,” Janesis said.

“That’s Christmas dinner taken care of,” Cherise added.

Ellie also addressed her pal, writing: “my Christmas dinner when it all goes to boil” with a smiling face emoji as a follow-up.

The Christmas Dinner pizza has already been tried by some shoppers, and one of them was not thrilled.

“Had this tonight, not particularly impressed, tasted a touch bland tbh,” Mart said.

Some people, on the other hand, are eager to get their hands on the holiday merchandise.

“We’ll have to try this,” Kirsty replied, tagging her pal.

“Need to try that,” Dee wrote.

Asda’s Christmas Dinner pizza is currently available in stores but not online.