Customers should be aware that there will be a shortage of prosecco and wine during the Christmas season.

A major UK wine firm has warned that there may be a shortage of prosecco and wine for Christmas consumers.

Due to a continuous shortage of lorry drivers, barren shelves and higher pricing are expected to continue into the holiday season.

Robert Foye, the chief executive of Accolade, which owns brands like Hardys, Echo Falls, and Banrock Station, told the BBC that supply concerns could arise before the big day.

It comes as a number of stores and businesses have already reported empty shelves and a shortage of common commodities, with Brexit and Covid-19 both being cited as contributing factors, according to Wales Online.

“These shortages, if they continue, may undoubtedly damage Christmas,” Mr Foye told the BBC. We’re trying to stay ahead of it, but it all depends on the state of the UK’s entire transportation and trucking industry.”

Mr Foye also cautioned that supply shortages might drive up prices. “The only way we can reduce this is if we cooperate closely with our trucking and transportation suppliers, as well as our customers,” he explained. We’ve done some of that and are doing well so far, but costs will eventually rise.”

Accolade, Australia’s largest wine company and the world’s fifth-largest, ships 35 million cases of wine to 143 countries each year. Hardys, Echo Falls, Kumala, Banrock Station, and Stowells are some of their well-known brands.

“There are obviously workforce shortages, and a whole new generation of employees, from truck drivers to restaurant staff, needs to be trained,” Mr Foye continued.

The food shortage crisis began with a chicken shortfall at Nando’s, then milkshakes were taken off the menu at McDonald’s, and the Co-boss op’s earlier stated that the present food shortages are the worst he has ever seen.

The British Retail Consortium and Logistics UK, a freight trade association, have written to the UK Government’s business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, warning of a 90,000-trucker shortage.

While there was a lack of HGV drivers previous to the Covid-19 epidemic and Brexit, the organisation warned in August that “increasingly unsustainable pressure” had been placed on retailers and suppliers.

