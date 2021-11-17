Customers should be aware of self-assessment scams, according to HMRC.

HMRC has issued a warning to Self Assessment customers to be wary of scammers who may attempt to steal money or personal information from unwary persons.

The warning comes after roughly 800,000 tax-related scams were reported in the previous year, and nearly 360,000 phony tax rebate referrals were received.

More than 1,282 phone numbers used in HMRC-related phone scams have been deactivated in the last year, and 8,561 malicious web pages have been detected.

HMRC has issued a warning to self-employed employees who have applied for the SEISS grant.

As the department begins to contact clients in the run-up to the Self-Assessment deadline on January 31, 2022, they urge them to be wary of phishing attacks.

Malicious emails, phone calls, and messages can be mistaken for real ones, resulting in the theft of your personal information or money.

Criminals aim to deceive people via emails, phone calls, and text messages, and they frequently imitate government messages to make them appear genuine. They want their victims to hand up money or personal or financial information by tricking them.

“Never let yourself feel rushed,” advised Myrtle Lloyd, Director General for Customer Services at HMRC. Be cautious if someone claims to be from HMRC and asks you to send money or provide personal information immediately. HMRC will never call you and threaten you with arrest. That is something only crooks do.

“Scams come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Others offer a tax rebate while others warn swift jail for tax cheating. Contacts like this should raise red flags, so if you’re unsure whether an email, phone contact, or text is real, go to GOV.UK’s ‘HMRC scams’ advice to learn how to report them to us.” HMRC can be notified of any suspicious messages by sending emails to [email protected] and SMS to 60599.

On the gov.uk website, you can also report phone calls.

Cyber and phone crimes are the focus of a specialist division at HMRC. They employ cutting-edge technology to keep deceptive and malicious communications from reaching customers.

Since 2017, these technology restrictions have protected HMRC’s clients from receiving 500 million emails. New filters have lately prevented 90 percent of the most persuasive SMS communications from reaching the public and controls. “The summary has come to an end.”