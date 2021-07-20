Customers screamed at staff at Llandudno Pier about Welsh restrictions.

Staff at Llandudno Pier were “screamed” at by some guests, prompting a response from the attraction’s management.

Customers who appeared to be unaware that some covid laws are still in effect in Wales acted in a “abusive and unacceptable” manner, according to pier bosses, who issued a statement on Facebook.

Almost all restrictions were lifted in England on Monday, but face masks must still be worn in restaurants and pubs until August 7, and table service is still required, according to North Wales Live.

As a result of Covid and the warmth, tens of thousands of people have been instructed to ‘go to a park.’

Llandudno Pier managers were obligated to reaffirm the current Welsh rules in the statement, which has got hundreds of likes and interactions. They also warned the public that abuse of workers would not be condoned and appealed for patience.

“Just a reminder to everyone, it may be ‘Freedom Day’ in England on Monday,” they wrote.

“However, Wales is still subject to constraints!

“The treatment my team received from some of our customers this weekend has hurt and horrified me.

“Our bar is open, but only for the beer garden and table service.

“Because we can accommodate 250+ individuals, table service” means you will have to wait and be patient during busy times.

“Today, one’so-called’lady’ shouted, ‘You should hire more people!’

“Unfortunately, we are unable to acquire additional employees because no one wants to work in our field any longer. A word of advice: don’t yell at my crew; instead, ask for the manager!

“I will be pleased to talk with you about anything, and you will not ‘intimidate’ me. “Believe in me.”

Face masks are still required on public transportation and in most indoor settings in Wales.

Even when the majority of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales are lifted on August 7, masks will still be required in stores, healthcare settings, and public transportation, but not in bars, restaurants, or cafés.