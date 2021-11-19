Customers say the £1.50 Christmas candles from B&M’smell great.’

Customers were ecstatic after seeing some of B&M’s Christmas candle assortment.

The business, which is known for its low-cost homeware, asked buyers this week, “Who else likes a candle shopping spree?” as it shared a photo of some of its holiday merchandise.

A festive aroma, especially when your decorations are up and the fairy lights are sparkling, may create the tone on the countdown to Christmas.

We tested Christmas candles from Marks & Spencer, Yankee Candle, and Home Bargains, but just one received the highest rating.

“It’s officially candle season, and we can’t wait to stock up,” B&M stated in an Instagram post to its 1.3 million followers. This year, we’ve got some fantastic smells!” Who else enjoys going on a candle shopping spree?”

Instagram

A variety of candles, including tea lights and glass jars, were shown in the photo, with festive aromas including Gingerbread Cookie and Winter Spice. The tea lights and wax melts cost £1.50 apiece, while the larger scented candles cost £2 each.

Followers were enthralled by the post, with many expressing their delight and tagging pals in the comments.

“Gingerbread cookies look really wonderful,” Viennaxharrison commented. “How much is it?” “Every season is candle season in my house,” Stembridgevanessa continued, “but I especially love a Christmas candle.”

“Both of them smell fantastic, gingerbread cookie is my favorite.. presently burning the wax melt,” Leeann489 commented.

“I love candles,” 55dolly55 continued, “and we have them lit every evening.”

“Meeee spend more time in this aisle than any other,” Catherinelong__ stated.

“These look excellent,” Abbiejlxx said, tagging a friend.

“Please add this to our list,” jess dayx remarked.