Customers said Wilko’s “wonderful” £10 homeware item “sold out everywhere.”

After seeing them online, Wilko customers have fallen in love with the store’s “beautiful” new glasses.

The store is known for using social media to keep its customers up to date on the latest homeware products.

Wilko uploaded a shot of its Wilko Pressed Hiball Glasses, which have proven popular among buyers, on its Instagram page, originally captured by (@34bytheshore).

Aldi’s £3.99 sliders are selling for £40 on eBay as buyers scramble to get their hands on a pair.

“Ready to refresh your get-together guest set up?” Wilko wrote beside the photo. Make sure you have some lovely new glasses for your water…. or drinks. @34bytheshore, thank you for the photo.”

The photo of the glasses has received over 3,100 likes and hundreds of comments, many of which are from friends tagging each other and telling them to look for them at their local stores.

Instagram

newsletters for free

Others expressed their dissatisfaction with not being able to find the glasses in the store.

“Wow, beautiful,” one customer remarked beneath the sign.

“Love these,” said a second, and “Perfect for a little garden gin,” wrote a third.

“Grab the final set in my local shop last week,” said a fourth.

“Oh, I love these, I might just invest in this tiny set,” a fifth commented, while a sixth added, “They are sold out everywhere.” I’m in serious need of some.”

“Love these!” wrote another. I’m really disappointed you can’t find them anywhere.”

The £10 Pressed Hiball Glasses from Wilko are available in bundles of four.

You can find a Wilko near you here, or shop the glasses online here.