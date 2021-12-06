Customers said they’really want’ B&M’s £55 ‘dream’ pet product.

Customers have been ecstatic since B&M announced the arrival of a new hanging egg chair with a twist.

On its Instagram feed, the bargain retailer, which has a large following, shared a picture of the goods.

In recent years, hanging egg seats have become increasingly popular, with many individuals purchasing them to use outside throughout the summer months.

‘Genius’ is praised by Aldi customers. Special Offer: £15 As a ‘dream’ purchase, get a churro maker. However, B&M’s egg chair is unique in that it is designed specifically for cats. “You’re all fans of our sell-out egg chair – so now we’ve developed a new version…. for cats!” the company told its 1.3 million Instagram followers. Don’t miss out on this rattan effect egg chair, which will be in stores shortly (some lucky individuals have already picked one up!) and is only £55! “Who is it that feels the urge to pick this up?” Instagram The announcement sparked a frenzy of enthusiasm, with the post receiving more than 7.7k likes and 2k comments, with many people tagging others to spread the word.

“Oh my lawdy,” Mrsevehumphrey said. These would be a hit with my furry friends (or they’d ignore it and become infatuated with the packaging instead)”.

“I really, really, really want one of them!” Katyrebecca143 said.

“Omg can absolutely see Leo chilling in this,” Britneykaraxx tagged a friend.

“That is amazing,” Treeneesi added.

Sammifrankham.

“Omg,” xo exclaimed.

It was dubbed a “dream bed” by Still living in a Zoo.

“This is very cute,” Davtree68 said.

“I feel like I need a cat just to obtain this,” emgenty commented.