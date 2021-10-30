Customers said they ‘need’ Primark’s ‘cute’ tie dye Barbie’snuddie.’

Primark’s “cute” tie-dye Barbie’snuddie’ caused a stir after it was shared online.

Primark’s social media pages, where it gives regular updates on all of its newest stock and product launches, have gained millions of followers.

Primark is well-known and well-liked for its affordable apparel, homeware, accessories, and other items.

The business is unique among merchants in that it does not have an internet store where customers can purchase their favorite items, instead depending only on in-person purchases.

With a recent post on their main Instagram account, Primark created a stir.

The shop posted a snapshot of its Barbie pink tie-dyed’snuddie’ – an oversized, cozy sweatshirt – to its 9.1 million Instagram followers.

Primark simply captioned a flatlay shot of the popular item, “All of our Barbie fantasies have come true with this snuddie.”

The snuddie was a smash on the popular social media platform, receiving over 10,600 likes in the first two hours after it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Need,” said Kirsty.

“Need, need, need,” Amy said.

“Looooove,” Sandri said.

“I need omg,” said another customer.

Roella expressed herself as follows: “But I really want the donut one, as well as this one. What should I do? “..

“How cute,” Jade commented.

“Christmas stocking filler plz,” Leanne tagged a friend.

“NEED,” Chelsey said.

