Customers said they “had to purchase” Lidl’s “yummy” new Baileys ice creams.

Lidl has sparked interest among customers when one of its newest products was uploaded online.

The discount retailer is recognized for stocking a variety of popular products, particularly in the middle aisle, that leave customers clamoring to get their hands on them.

A new Lidl item has been published online, and customers are imploring their friends and family to look for it in their local stores.

Snack News & Reviews posted a snapshot of Lidl’s new Bailey’s Ice Creams on Facebook.

Hundreds of buyers have responded to the article, praising the product, which is available in a number of flavors including Coffee Dream, Chocolate Deluxe, and Caramel Sensation.

Customers admired the products and expressed their excitement for their next Lidl visit in the comments. “They look delicious,” one person said.

Another responded, “I need some of them in my life xxxxxx,” while a third added, “Wow.”

“Omg there goes more of my waistline,” said a fourth shopper.

“They seem nice,” said a fifth, and “Yum!!” said a sixth. I’ve got to get them xxxxxxx.”

“Get in there in the morning lol,” another tagged a friend.

