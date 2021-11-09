Customers said they ‘can’t find anyplace’ Tesco’s ‘gorgeous’ £26 gilets.

Tesco customers were wowed by a new line of F&F Clothing gilets after seeing them online, but they can’t seem to locate them.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand, F&F Clothing, has more than 517k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

“You’ve got walks, we’ve got gilets,” F&F wrote on its official Instagram page, alongside a shot of its new gilets. Now is the time to shop the outerwear collection in-store. Gilets start at £26.”

The jackets were a sensation on social media, garnering a lot of likes and comments, but many customers complained they couldn’t find them in stores.

Underneath the photo, Instagram users expressed their opinions.

“NOT AVAILABLE ANYWHERE!” exclaimed one person. “Need,” wrote the second.

“Can’t locate the cream one in stock anywhere,” a third added.

“Not in any store I’ve seen,” a fourth shopper wrote.

“I like the cream one!” exclaimed a fifth. Tesco has the greatest outfits,” a sixth said, adding, “the cream one is gorgeeee.”

Some consumers just tagged their friends with the padded gilet to draw their attention to it.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.