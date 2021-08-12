Customers said they “absolutely want” River Island’s “fab” £48 shoes.

River Island customers have become fascinated after seeing a ‘fab’ pair of boots on the website.

Despite the warmer weather, many customers are already looking for autumn and winter items on social media.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the business posted a shot of its Beige Zip Front Chunky Boots, which retail for £48, on its website, and customers have gone crazy.

River Island captioned the photo, “Boot camp.”

Instagram

On the famous social networking platform, the shot received over 3,000 likes.

Shoppers offered their impressions in the comments area beneath the photo, with one person saying, “These look very wonderful.”

“Love these,” said a second, and “Definitely want these,” wrote a third.

“I absolutely need to acquire these xx,” said a fourth shopper.

“These are fab,” said a fifth, and “Absolutely love,” wrote a sixth.

“I’m in love!!!” exclaimed another.

The Beige Zip Front Chunky Boots from River Island are £48 and also come in black.

The boots can be purchased here on the internet.