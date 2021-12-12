Customers said the ‘wonderful’ small Anfield coffee shop ‘has a great vibe.’

People are already gushing about a new coffee shop that has opened in Anfield.

The Oakfield Coffee House is located on Oakfield Road, close to Anfield Stadium and surrounded by independent shops and takeaways.

It originally opened in July of this year, after its owners purchased it in February of this year, shortly before “the world went to boil in March.”

Gareth Zeverona, 41, told The Washington Newsday that owning a coffee shop or restaurant has always been a dream of his.

“I’ve always wanted to own a little coffee shop or restaurant, and I’m especially interested in enhancing the Oakfield Road area, so when the premises became available, we leaped at the chance,” he added.

The 41-year-old was born and raised in Anfield, and used to reside on the same street as his coffee shop. Gareth manages the venue with Chris Barnes, a business partner.

He elaborated: “Here February 2020, my business partner Chris and I moved in, and the world went to hell in March.

“We simply left it alone to see how things turned out. In July of this year, we finally opened it.” With a run of five-star reviews on Google, the coffee shop has swiftly established a respectable reputation in the neighborhood.

Aaron stated, ” “Great local cafe, beautifully built and run by a fantastic team! I am always made to feel welcome. Also, fantastic coffee!” Sophie stated, ” “Excellent coffee place. Terrific coffee and cakes, as well as a great atmosphere. I will undoubtedly return “..

Alex had this to say: “Fantastic coffee shop! There’s a great feeling in there, and the cakes are all delicious “..

Gareth, the proprietor, added: “We have regulars who come in on a daily basis and keep the place going. Our regulars like chatting with Giulia, our Italian shop manager, while eating a cookie or brownie.

“Every day, we welcome new customers who appreciate the opportunity to have a high-quality cup of coffee. On match days, we also have regulars.” The two have great ideas for the neighborhood.

