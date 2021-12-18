Customers said Lidl’s £13 magnum drink is “essential” for Christmas.

Lidl has sparked interest among customers when one of its newest products was uploaded online.

The discount merchant has a lot of popular products, especially in the middle aisle, and customers are typically keen to get their hands on them.

A new Lidl item has been published online, and customers are imploring their friends and family to look for it in their local stores.

Lidl shared a picture of its £12.99 magnum bottle of prosecco on Facebook, and customers are clamoring to get their hands on it for Christmas, Boxing Day, and the New Year.

“Prosecc-ho-ho-ho!” Lidl captioned the photo. Now available in stores. It’s gone when it’s gone.

“1.5L Allini Prosecco Spumante Magnum – £12.99 Prices are current as of October 12, 2021.”

“Erm yes please for Christmas Day!!!” one individual said beneath the image. “Ohh, I’ll be receiving that for Christmas,” said another.

“Fancy a wee excursion like last time for prosecco?” a third said, tagging a buddy.

“Mag. Num. for Christmas night?” remarked a fourth shopper.

“Oh might purchase one for NY eve,” a fifth remarked, while a sixth added, “bottles of this required for Boxing Day lol.”

“2 each!” shouted another, tagging a friend. After all, it is Christmas.”

