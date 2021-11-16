Customers rushed to Aldi stores to get the new 79p Kevin the Carrot Advent calendar.

Kevin the Carrot, Aldi’s beloved mascot, has returned after appearing in this year’s Christmas commercial.

Fans were relieved to see the adorable figure appear in the supermarket’s holiday TV advertising, since they had worried he might be left out this year.

Not only is Aldi’s mascot back, but so is new character Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Rashford MBE’s Marcus Radishford.

Aldi customers notice a “savage” Marks & Spencer joke in the Christmas commercial.

Kevin the Carrot chocolate advent calendars are now available for purchase.