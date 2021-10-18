Customers require two colors of Primark’s ‘wonderful’ £12 shoes.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s current offering, and have expressed a desire for “both colors.”

Primark’s social media channels have amassed an army of followers, ensuring that customers are kept up to date on the latest stock and product launches.

The company is well-known and well-liked for its diverse selection of economical and fashionable clothing, homeware, accessories, and other items.

Customers keep an eye on the retailer's Instagram pages to see what might be coming soon – and one of the most recent items has caused a sensation.

Primark’s new £12 block heels have wowed customers, with the post featuring them earning hundreds of likes and comments from admirers eager to get their hands on them.

The heels come in two colors: black and cream.

Fans have been raving about the £12 heels beneath Primark’s tweet, with many claiming they “need” them.

The post has received over 17,000 likes and numerous comments from fans.

Primark captioned the photo, “Which pair shall we chose tonight?” #Primark #fashion Strappy Block Heels £12/€16/$18

“These are amazing xx,” one customer commented in the comments area, while another said, “I need these.”

“I love both of them,” said a third.

“LOVE those!” wrote a fourth consumer. We’ll need both colors!” “Beautiful,” exclaimed a fifth, and “I want these,” said a sixth.

“These are soooo lovely!” wrote another. They also appear to be fairly costly.”

The new strappy block heels from Primark are £12 and come in black and cream.

