Customers ‘require’ Marks and Spencer’s £15 Percy Pig smash cake for Christmas Day.

In time for Christmas, Marks and Spencer customers were anxious to get their hands on a Percy Pig “smash” cake.

M&S, the high-street retailer, has a devoted following on social media. The store, like many others, regularly provides product news to keep customers up to date on the latest stock arrivals.

The prominent shop recently created a stir on its cuisine Instagram account.

Customers at Matalan want ‘beautiful’ £25 bedding in every color.

Marks & Spencer Food shared a snapshot of its official Percy Pig Christmas “pigloo” smash cake with its 255k Instagram followers.

The cake is prepared with a light madeira sponge and filled with Percy Pig fruit flavoured buttercream and jam, and is based on the renowned M&S figure who first appeared in stores in the 1990s. It’s also hand-finished with a pink smash dome that’s edible.

Instagram

M&S captioned the photo as follows: “This is the CUTEST Christmas cake you’ve ever seen! This Christmas, spice things up with our Percy Pigloo, which is prepared with light and fluffy madeira sponge cake and filled with a Percy Pig fruit-flavored buttercream and fruity jam, then hand-finished with an edible smash dome and hidden Percy Pig surprises! @sweetreviewsuk @official percypig [camera emoji]“..

The snapshot went viral on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 1,500 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I think we need this for Saturday,” Debbie said, tagging a friend.

“Be good for the kids on Christmas Day,” Kate said.

“We need one of these,” Nicky said to a friend.

“Looks wonderful as well,” Laura added.

“OMG!!!” exclaimed Em.

“Dessert on Friday?” Hannah inquired of her friend Rachel. “I’m taking the dome,” Rachel said.

“Oh my gosh, this is so cute!” Charlotte added.

The vegetarian-friendly Percy Pigloo from Marks and Spencer costs £15 at regular price, but is currently on offer for £12.75 on Ocado’s website. It’s available for purchase here.