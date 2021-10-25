Customers ‘really love’ River Island’s big checkerboard coat.

River Island’s huge checkerboard coat is a hit among customers.

Customers fell in love with a new black and white coat after viewing a snapshot of it on River Island’s website.

Shoppers are clamoring to get their hands on the massive coat after seeing it on Laura Wills, who runs the Instagram account @thefashionbugblog.

Laura was wearing the Autumn coat, which has a checkerboard design, a button front closure, with a large collar, and was reposted by River Island.

“Seeing everything in black and white!” River Island captioned the photo, which received over 2k likes.

The £140 Black and White RI Studio Borg Coat, which is available on the River Island website, seemed to be a popular choice.

Anne Overton said, “Absolutely love this.”

Icecoolfashion added, “NEED.”

Imperfectintrovert_ stated, “Can’t wait to go on a quick shopping spree with you guys.” There are so many lovely items!” “I just bought this coat a few weeks ago, and it’s fantastic!” Haltienex remarked. “I’m completely enamored with it.” kjg895 wrote, “This coat,” with a heart eye emoji.

“I can see you rocking this x,” hannlaoi says.

deirdre added a remark and tagged a friend.

A other object in the image, on the other hand, grabbed the attention of certain customers.

Annialee.

Jon inquired, “Love the bag, is it from RI as well?”

“How about the suitcase from Rhode Island?” _llfreeman was curious.

“I’m guessing her bag is Bottega,” imperfectintrovert_ said.

The River Island Black and White RI Studio Borg Coat is available for £140.