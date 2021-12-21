Customers pleading with Boots to ‘never stop making’ the £9 crimson lipstick.

Customers have praised a £9 red lipstick from Boots and urged the retailer to “never stop manufacturing it.”

Boots is a well-known high-street business noted for its broad selection of beauty items, toiletries, hygiene supplies, basics, and more.

The store carries high-end goods, as well as budget-friendly options and its own line of merchandise.

Now, a lipstick from Soap & Glory, a popular beauty brand, is gaining popularity online.

Soap & Glory is a show about soap and glory. The £9 Sexy Mother Pucker Reds Collection Lipstick comes in a variety of red lipstick colours, including Fired Up, Rougenie, You Say Tomato, and Red & Buried.

Matte, silk-coat satin, and glass-coat high shine are the three main finishes available.

The lipsticks are “creamy, hydrating, and ultra-smooth,” according to the product description, and include “hydra-boosting Moisture-Wrap technology” to glide smoothly onto your lips and stay firmly in place as you go about your day.

The product has received a lot of positive feedback from beauty fans, with multiple five-star reviews on Boots’ website.

“Best Natural Lipstick,” one buyer wrote in one of the reviews. This is the most perfect pinky-neutral lipstick I’ve ever seen! It’s hydrating, the pigment is excellent, and it’s the most natural/neutral color I’ve found for my lips on days when I want to keep my makeup simple.

“It’s fantastic, and I constantly buy it.”

“Sexy Mother Pucker Lipstick,” wrote another. 5th Avenue is my absolute favorite; please don’t stop making it!!!” “Wonderful!!” said a third. Love This is something I purchased today and am pleased with the outcomes. It actually works, and it smells and feels great… It’s something I recommend…” “Wonderful collection,” commented another. This is a wonderful dark red hue that I purchased in Wine Not.

“The lipstick smells like chocolate, and it’s a little stronger than the previous lipstick line, but that only adds to the fun.”

“It glides on smoothly and doesn’t feel drying at all, thanks to the satin finish.” It’s less tuggly and simpler to apply than previous matte lipsticks.” The Sexy Mother Pucker Reds Collection Lipsticks from Soap & Glory may be found here.