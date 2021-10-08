Customers on Northern Rail are being warned ahead of the Grand Final weekend.

Northern Rail has issued a caution to rugby fans who will be using their services this weekend.

St Helens will play Catalan Dragons in the Rugby League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Thousands of fans are anticipated to travel by train to and from the game.

As a result, train services between St Helens and Manchester are expected to be significantly busier than usual.

There will be a limited number of trains from Manchester stations back to St Helens after the game, which is due to end about 8 p.m., and railway companies are urging rugby league fans to prepare ahead.

Northern has also confirmed that customers will be unable to use Deansgate Station in Manchester beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans should use other routes on Saturday, according to Northern.

Northern Regional Director Chris Jackson stated, “The Grand Final is a terrific occasion, and it’s amazing to be able to help so many fans get to and from the showpiece match following a season promoting Super League.”

“We’ll have plenty of trains running throughout the day to send supporters to Manchester, but only four Northern trains will be running from Manchester Oxford Road and three from Manchester Victoria after the game.”