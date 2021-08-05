Customers of Uber Eats will now be informed of the number of calories in their dish.

Uber Eats has announced that its menus will now include calorie information.

The popular meal delivery app is introducing a new in-app function to assist customers in making better decisions.

Customers will be able to examine nutritional information for each meal on sale, as well as the number of calories in each dish.

The app’s technology has been tweaked so that eateries can easily add calorie information to their online menus.

Businesses like Pizza Hut, Leon, and Burger King will be among the first to put the information on their menus in the first phase of the introduction, with more restaurants to follow.

The launch of Uber Eats coincides with government studies estimating that 63 percent of adults in England are overweight or obese.

Obesity-related diseases in the UK cost the NHS £6.1 billion each year, according to the study.

“It is more vital than ever to focus on our own health in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sunjiv Shah, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK and Ireland.

“We want to give our customers the tools they need to make healthier decisions. This is why we provide customers with the information they require to compare various meals and make an informed decision about what to order.”

One of the first large delivery systems to include nutritional information on its menus is Uber Eats.

The move coincides with the implementation of new government law that will make it mandatory for all large hospitality businesses to show calorie information on menus beginning next year.

Thousands of restaurants, bars, and cafés will be required to display calorie labels under the new regulation, in an effort to assist consumers make healthier choices when eating out.

“This is an immensely important step by Uber Eats, and the businesses they operate with, to help customers make educated decisions about the food they eat – well ahead of the deadline next April,” said Jo Churchill MP, the public health minister.

Some, however, have criticized the ideas, fearing they will cause more harm than good to the public. Others have suggested that it is only a good idea if individuals can choose whether or not to view it.

