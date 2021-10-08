Customers of Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons are being warned about scams.

Shoppers are being warned about dangerous phishing emails posing as supermarkets in the United Kingdom.

Which?, a consumer watchdog, has issued a warning to individuals shopping at UK supermarkets after scammers used the logos of Asda, Tesco, and Morrisons to defraud people.

Customers can earn a ‘promo reward gift card’ by completing a survey in the phony marketing emails.

A fraudulent email purporting to be from Sainsbury’s offered a £90 ‘promo incentive’ for taking part in a marketing survey, according to Which in June. It was confirmed by Sainsbury’s that they had nothing to do with it.

Since then, fraudsters have been impersonating some of the UK’s most well-known stores.

The scams use a classic phishing technique to entice you to click on the link by promising a significant reward in exchange for doing very little. However, the supermarket is not conducting this’survey.’

According to a spokeswoman for Morrisons, “Third-parties posing as Morrisons on social media created these posts for the aim of deception.

“Please do not open any attachments, click any links, or enter any personal information. This is not a genuine Morrisons message.” The Tesco version is identical to the Morrisons version. Tesco acknowledged that it was aware of the emails and is working to prevent them from being sent.

Customers can report phishing emails to Tesco’s designated email address: [email protected]

If you believe you have been a victim of one of these phishing emails, contact your bank right away.

Report phishing emails to the National Cyber Security Centre at [email protected]

Let us know if you have a questionable email that you believe is posing as a well-known brand in the comments.

