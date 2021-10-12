Customers of Southwest Airlines report outages days after thousands of flights were canceled.

Southeast Airlines passengers reported disruptions early Tuesday morning, just days after the Dallas-based carrier canceled thousands of flights over the weekend.

Downdetector, an online platform that monitors the status of websites and services in real time, stated that problems with Southwest peaked just before 8 a.m., with 40 reports, followed by another 102 incidents.

At the time, concerns about flights, website troubleshooting, and check-in did not appear to affect other airlines.

The outages occur as Southwest tries to get back on track after the weekend. The airline has canceled over 2,400 flights since Saturday. More than 1,100 flights were canceled on Sunday alone, accounting for almost 30% of the airline’s schedule.

On Tuesday, the airline predicted delays and cancellations as it attempted to get back to normal.

Southwest had decreased its cancellations to around 10% of its scheduled flights on Monday. The airline canceled 87 flights on Tuesday, or 2% of its total schedule.

Southwest did not respond to a request for comment from Washington Newsday before publishing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.