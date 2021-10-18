Customers of Sky Glass have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new product because orders have been delayed.

Sky customers have flocked to Twitter to vent their anger about not being able to buy a new product.

After being shown on October 7, Sky Glass, a revolutionary new WiFi-powered TV, was released today.

Everything else is built into the TV, so it simply comes with a single power wire.

It will be available in three sizes and five colors, but will not feature any Sky logos, since the business wants it to blend seamlessly with any home.

To purchase the item, you must first register your interest on the website.

Some enthusiastic shoppers, however, have been disappointed because not everyone can get their hands on the merchandise today.

Sky Glass sales will be prioritized for Diamond and Platinum tier clients, who have been with the company for at least eight years.

Some customers resorted to Twitter to vent their dissatisfaction.

“Phoned up to get Sky Glass and didn’t understand you had to wait for a code,” George wrote.

He continued, ” “I’m in gold and have been taught that platinum comes first. Sky glass was something I really wanted, but I’ll have to wait.” Another person commented: “This should have been addressed when Sky Glass was announced.

“I have no objection to the priority, but failing to express the terms is inconvenient and leaves many people disappointed.”

“Watch out fellas, unless you’ve been with Sky for eight years, you ain’t getting sky glass yet,” Stephen warned.

In response to the public’s concerns, Sky has issued the following statement: “Because Sky Glass is in high demand, we’re now prioritizing our Diamond and Platinum customers who have pre-registered. Pre-registrations are presently being processed.

“Other consumers will then be allowed to use it. We don’t have a certain date yet, but we’re looking forward to introducing Sky Glass to all of our clients.”