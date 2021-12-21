Customers of British Gas are being sent an urgent warning by Money Saving Expert.

Martin Lewis, a money saving expert, has advised British Gas consumers to disregard letters urging them to lock in a fixed rate.

The energy behemoth has been sending out emails asking people to “convert with just one click” to a new fixed tariff, which may cost them hundreds of dollars extra per year.

Energy wholesale prices have soared, making Ofgem’s price limit the most cost-effective alternative for all consumers nearing the end of their existing contract, and the current recommendation is to “do nothing” when your current contract expires.

Martin Lewis explained it this way: “Because the price cap is now based on a time lag and moves every six months, it is now the cheapest, most relevant tariff available. Households with typical usage should anticipate to pay less than the current cheapest fix if they stick to the energy price cap.” Switching to a fixed agreement costs more than 60 percent more than switching to a regular variable tariff.

Customers can switch with a single click of a button after receiving the email that contains a link.

There were complaints to the money saving expert about the company’s techniques since they didn’t agree that it was so simple, and they also accused British Gas of not fully notifying customers of the usual tariff rates.

You still have time to cancel a switch to a fixed tariff if it has been less than 14 days since you accepted it.

When it comes to canceling your tariff, you have two options:

Call British Gas Energy at 0330 100 0056 for assistance.

Alternatively, you can complete and return the British Gas Tariff Cancellation Form to the energy company by email at [email protected]