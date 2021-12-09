Customers ‘need’ B&M’s £10 Cadbury spin the wheel tin for Christmas.

B&M’s sweet treat aisles are brimming with seasonal treats, but its newest chocolate product is a “must have” this holiday season.

The high-street store recently uploaded a snapshot of a Cadbury favorites tin on Instagram, which was initially shared by the popular Facebook page Newfoodsuk.

The £10 purple metal tin includes fan favorites as well as delicacies only available in Australia.

The tin contains not just chocolates, but also a “fun party game” that the entire family may enjoy this Christmas. You try to claim your chocolate by spinning the wheel.

Dream, Flake, Dairy Milk, Boost, Cherry Ripe, and other chocolates are available.

“This is a MUST-HAVE this year!” B&M captioned the photo.

All of your favorite Cadbury chocolates (including some that are only available in Australia!) are available.”

It’s also a game: spin the wheel to try to claim your chocolate; it’d make a terrific party game! Thanks to @newfoodsuk for spotting this! ” Shoppers were quick to express their opinions on the Cadbury spin the wheel tin. “I need this tin of sweets!!” said one. “Wow, we need this!” remarked another, tagging a buddy. In addition, I need to organize a lively games night xx”.

“Omg these are great,” said a third, referring to a friend.

“Ooo, I might have to try these,” added a fourth shopper.

“OMG this is so awesome!!!” wrote a fifth. I’d want to have one! Lol”.

One individual is interested in purchasing the tin for a single chocolate. “Need to get this simply for the dreams,” they said, adding an emoji of a laughing face.

The Spin the Wheel tin from Cadbury is now available in B&M stores.