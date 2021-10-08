Customers love the ‘cheap’ £50 Special at Aldi. Purchase a massager that they ‘need.’

One of Aldi’s new Specialbuys has been dubbed “the nicest thing they’ve ever bought” by customers.

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Recently, SpecialBuy items have included everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving over a fitness massager.

The retailer shared their Visage Fitness Massage Gun, which costs £49.99, on its special SpecialBuys Instagram page this week, and customers are going crazy over it.

According to the product description, the massage pistol allows you to “precisely target regions of your body that require assistance.”

There are three intensity settings, five various massage heads, and a carry case included with the product.

Shoppers offered their thoughts on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s post, which earned a lot of likes and comments.

“Need one of these,” one person wrote, while another added, “Need!!”

“That’s a very good deal,” said a third.

“We might need this!!” exclaimed a fourth shopper, tagging a buddy.

“Best stuff I ever bought!” wrote a fifth. “Lol,” said a sixth, before adding, “deal xx.”

The Visage Fitness Massage Gun from Aldi costs £49.99 and is currently available for pre-order online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.