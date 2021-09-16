Customers love the £40 Special at Aldi. They claim that buying a breakfast maker is the best invention ever.

Customers have been raving over Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as “the best idea.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

SpecialBuy goods have recently included anything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving over a breakfast maker.

Lidl’s £12.99 trainers have surpassed Yeezy and Balenciaga in popularity.

The company shared their Ambiano Breakfast Maker, priced at £39.99, on its special SpecialBuys Instagram page this week, and customers are going crazy over it.

A two-slice toaster, an egg tray, two poaching trays, and two omelette trays are included in the package. It can also be used to fry eggs and bacon.

Instagram

Shoppers offered their thoughts on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s post, which earned over 2,700 likes and several comments.

“We need this xx,” one person said, while another added, “omg the dream.”

“Ooooo that is the best innovation x,” said a third.

“Need this in my life xx,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Literally completing life,” stated a fifth, and a sixth added, “I want it.”

“We need one of these!!! X,” commented another, tagging a friend.

The Ambiano Breakfast Maker from Aldi costs £39.99 and is currently available online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.