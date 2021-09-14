Customers laud a £32 “miracle” lotion that “totally vanishes” under-eye bags.

After releasing a “magic” tip for eradicating under eye bags, a woman has gone viral.

Trinny, the woman, posted a video on TikTok showing her eye bags go totally.

Trinny, who goes by the handle @trinidad1967 on social media, said she had felt self-conscious about her eye bags since undergoing weight loss surgery.

She recently discovered Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener, which she says “works fantastic.”

Trinny shows off her under-eye bags in the video before gently applying the gel to one side and letting the other alone so viewers can notice the difference.

The camera continues to roll as the product works, and the creases under Trinny’s eyes begin to vanish within seconds, eventually disappearing completely.

People offered their opinions beneath the video, which has been viewed millions of times, and many couldn’t believe how quickly the product worked.

“Is it fair to say WITCHCRAFT?” one individual wondered, while another wondered, “Did I just witness magic?”

“I loved how you kept recording while it performed its magic,” a third commented. We don’t need any cuts or anything for these product reviews!”

“THIS IS WILD,” exclaimed a fourth.

The Peter Thomas Roth product costs £32 and is available through BeautyBay.

Shoppers who were able to get their hands on the “magic” item left their feedback in the review area.

“I really like this product,” one person stated. It is quite effective. I’m 38 years old and have numerous wrinkles around my eyes. I’m going to receive it again and again.”

“I truly couldn’t believe what was happening,” another wrote. I’m 52 and have deep wrinkles under my eyes, so I put this on and noticed a difference right away. The queues were completely gone!!! I know it’s only a temporary remedy, but it’s incredible.”

Shoppers may have a hard time finding the Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener these days, as Trinny’s video has resulted in it being snapped up left, right, and center.