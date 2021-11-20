Customers in Iceland are eager to sample a new ‘yummy’ spin on pigs in blankets.

Iceland has released two new food delicacies just in time for Christmas, and people are clamoring to get their hands on them.

The frozen food behemoth is a favorite spot for consumers to stock up on holiday party food, and its two newest additions have folks salivating.

Hundreds of people reacted after seeing a photo of the goods on the Facebook page Snack News and Reviews, with many sharing their thoughts and tagging others.

The tweet included a photo of Harry Ramsden’s £3.50 Battered Pigs in Blankets and TGI Fridays’ 8 Mini Lobster Mac and Cheese Pots, which cost £4 a packet.

“Coming soon to Iceland Foods – Battered Pigs in Blankets and Mini Lobster Mac & Cheese Pots!” wrote Snack News and Reviews, who shared the post. Thanks to Instagram user johnsnackreviews for the heads up.” More than 230 people expressed their delight in the comments section.

“These seem good,” Beth Hargreaves replied.

“Have ordered both of these,” Grace Anders added.

“Pigs in blankets, sure, need them,” Louise Walker said.

With a slew of heart eye emojis, Ciara Redmond tagged a friend and added, “the pigs in blankets.”

“These look delicious,” Charlotte Louise replied.

“I need these in my life,” Diane Mellors stated.

“I can never diet while Iceland is around,” Laura Hempsall said.

“Battered pigs in blankets sound amazing,” Amie Hutchings commented.

