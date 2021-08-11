Customers implore Marks and Spencer to replenish a ‘beautiful’ £45 outfit.

After revealing one of its new outfits online this week, Marks & Spencer has piqued the interest of buyers.

The retailer is one of many that post their newest fashion and homeware products online, garnering positive feedback and excitement from customers.

M&S shared a snapshot of its new midiaxi smock dress on Instagram, and it has received a lot of positive feedback.

The post has nearly 4,400 likes and numerous comments from consumers, all of whom praise the “beautiful” garment.

One customer wrote beneath the snap, “Pretty outfit,” and another wrote, “Love it.”

“Loooove this dress,” exclaimed a third. “I simply love this dress,” a fourth said, and a fifth wrote, “Beautiful dress.”

“This is fantastic xx,” commented a sixth.

“I adore this dress!” said another. Although the material was not what I had anticipated, I found it to be more comfortable than cotton. It looks great with sneakers or sandals. Also looks great with winter boots and a denim jacket!!”.

Others noted that some sizes were already sold out and pleaded with M&S to restock them.

“Please bring the larger sizes back in stock ASAP,” one consumer commented, while another wrote, “Already out of stock.”

“@marksandspencer it’s out of stock, would you get more in?” said a third.

The Square Neck Shirred Midaxi Smock Dress from Marks & Spencer costs £45 and comes in a variety of sizes.

The dress can be found in your local store or ordered online here.