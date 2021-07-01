Customers have been waiting for a 99p ‘lush’ sweet treat from Home Bargains.

Customers are clamoring to try Home Bargains’ newest 99p sweet delight, with one claiming they’ve been waiting for it for months.

Hundreds of individuals tagged their friends in the comments after the retailer released a picture of the latest low-calorie chocolate bars on its Facebook page.

“We’re going coconuts for the BRAND-NEW Bliss Snacks whip bar!” said the description on the photo. In-store purchase is now possible. For 99p, you get 5 bars. It’s gluten-free. Each one contains less than 99 calories. Fibre-dense. Give yourself the gift of #ATasteOfParadise.”

The article received 1,000 likes, 155 shares, and over 1.3 thousand comments, with customers stating that they had to try the new Home Bargains bars.

“Omg!!!,” Carlene wrote. These are exactly what I’m looking for in my life!!!”

“Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss “This is the flavor I’ve been looking for.”

“Sounds good,” Sandra remarked, “two of my favorite dark chocolate and coconut.”

“They are lush,” Sarah said, while Paula wrote, “Sounds great, can’t wait to try them.”

Christine replied: “Love these, especially the salted caramel one and being gluten free is fantastic for us coeliacs.”

“Home bargains here we come xx,” Christine Joplin laughed.

“New one to try,” Kirsty remarked, tagging her pal. I’m hoping it tastes like a dark chocolate bonanza.”

A few clients, though, were not so enthusiastic.

“Why does dark chocolate cause me headaches?” Leah wondered. Coconut is one of my favorite foods.”

“Now, if they were milk chocolate and coconut, I’d purchase the whole store,” Sarah added. Dark chocolate and I aren’t friends.”

Rachael said: “Shame it’s dark chocolate,” and Katrina replied: “New flavour but not sure about it being dark choc! X”