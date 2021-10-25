Customers have been shut out of online banking and the HSBC app.

Customers who attempted to access their HSBC online accounts this morning were shut out.

Both the website and app services appear to be down, with complaints on Twitter indicating that HSBCnet is down.

Customers have been flooding DownDetector, a website that tracks which services are having problems.

Google Maps Street View captured a woman in an X-rated posture.

Around 300 customers have complained about the HSBC outage since 9 a.m. this morning, according to the Mirror.

The majority of the complaints (63%) are about online banking not working, while another 33% are about login in issues and 4% are concerning mobile banking.

“Is HSBCnet broken?” asked one client, @PellsAmanda, on Twitter. We’re having trouble logging in!” “Any luck Amanda?” said another @Lemoney b. I’m having the identical issue and am currently on hold with the HSBCnet customer service department.” “Bad morning!” commented a third. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve had to try to log in.” “Is there an issue with HSBCnet this morning?” someone other wondered. I can’t seem to find a way to log in anyplace…” “The account access issues experienced by some business clients lasted less than half an hour,” according to an HSBC UK spokeswoman. “However, some intermittent issues remain, so customers may need to retry; we are trying to remedy these lingering issues.”

“Please accept our apologies for any trouble this has caused.”