Customers have been locked out of their online and mobile banking accounts by Santander.

Customers attempting to log into their Santander online accounts have been shut out due to a server outage.

This morning, the bank’s website and mobile app service crashed, locking consumers out of their accounts.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks which services are down or having problems, more than 800 consumers have reported the outage.

After Liverpool FC reversed a ticket decision, an autistic man’s family can now “sleep tonight.”

On Downdectector, one user stated that he had been trying to access Santander services since 3 a.m. today.

“I’ve been trying since about 3 a.m., and my car insurance is due today, so maybe it will still be taken out, and I need gasoline to travel to the hospital today,” they stated.

Others have reported that they, too, have received the identical ‘server not responding’ error message.

“Unable to go into the app – ‘server is not responding,’” said a second user.

A third said, “I’ve been trying since 6 a.m. and can’t connect to the server.”

“Tried to log on at 4 a.m. this morning, now 6.30 a.m. and the server is still down,” said another.

The outage is being reported all around the UK, however the Downdetector live map shows that the outage is being tracked notably in Manchester, London, Cardiff, and Brighton.

Santander hasn’t responded yet.