Customers go long distances to visit the Southport restaurant that has taken over TripAdvisor.

A Southport eatery has just taken over TripAdvisor, with nearly universally positive reviews.

The Great Himalayas restaurant on Lord Street, next door to the recently opened House of Ivy, opened in January but has been closed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, the Nepalese restaurant and bar has received 170 out of 179 five-star reviews, with the first one coming in March 2020.

Mum drove five miles down M57 the wrong way, killing someone.

According to the first review: “Wow, that was incredible. We stopped in as we were passing by and were blown away by the culinary quality. Never tasted Nepalese food before, but I’ve always like Indian cuisine, and my wife enjoys Chinese cuisine.

“This was somewhere in the middle, and both of us were blown away! Great rates and extremely pleasant folks. I will definitely contact you again!” They serve a wide range of foods, many of which are spicy.

The restaurant is also a Traveller’s Choice on TripAdvisor, with customers praising the food and service.

Just Eat and Deliveroo are two other options for pickup and delivery from the eatery.

According to their website: “Welcome to Great Himalayas, where we serve authentic Nepalese cuisine rich in flavor and color, prepared with rare Nepalese ingredients, spices, and herbs.

“The Himalayan proprietors have obtained the services of a highly competent Head Chef who cooks utilizing traditional Nepalese ways that will surely thrill your taste buds.”

According to their most recent review: “We popped in on a Saturday without making a reservation after receiving a terrific suggestion.

“The service found us a table fast and served us a delicious supper. Staff is friendly and helpful, and the cuisine is excellent.

“Coming from Dewsbury, we know a thing or two about curry, so trust us when we say the food was fantastic. The price was quite affordable.”