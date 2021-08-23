Customers go crazy over new Cadbury products that they feel they need to stock up on.

Cadbury enthusiasts are ecstatic to test the company’s new limited-edition chocolate bar, which they discovered online.

Fans of the brand have reacted positively to the announcement of a new limited-edition Wispa bar.

The new Wispa bar is a hazelnut-flavored version of the iconic Wispa Gold.

Newfoodsuk (@newfoodsuk) made an Instagram post announcing the news, which received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from chocolate-loving shoppers.

With frequent posts about the newest meals and snacks in the UK, the account is a favorite among shoppers.

Followers flocked to the comments area to express their opinions.

“Have to make sure I get one of these,” one customer wrote, while another added, “These are going to taste amazing!”

“Omg look at these!!!” wrote a third shopper. “September, here we come.”

“These look fantastic,” said a fourth.

“I’m very psyched for this,” stated a fifth shopper.

Others mentioned pals in their remarks, stating things like, “We need to mass buy these” and “We are going out looking for these!”

The new Cadbury treat will be available in stores across the UK starting September 13, according to Newfoodsuk.