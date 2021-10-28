Customers from Home Bargains adore the ‘classy’ color of this £13 cuddle blanket.

After seeing it online, Home Bargains customers were eager to get their hands on a “classy” hooded snuggling blanket.

Home Bargains is well-known and well-liked for its wide selection of on-trend homeware, DIY supplies, garden products, accessories, and more.

The budget-friendly store, like many others, uses social media to keep customers informed about new product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

Home Bargains’ one million Instagram followers were treated to a photo of its Hooded Snuggle Blanket.

The store captioned an image of the cuddle blanket in use: “Snuggle up in our Hooded Snuggle Blanket with your feet up. For just £12.99, you can have it in Pink, Grey, or Navy. If you want to give someone or perhaps yourself, this is the perfect gift “..

In less than 24 hours, the “classy” product racked up more than 2,800 likes on the popular social networking platform.

In the comments area, hundreds of shoppers expressed their opinions.

“I need one of them,” Nikki replied.

“I need this in my life,” Steph said, tagging a few others.

“Looks classy in navy… it is the latest color… when are we going to home bargains and b&m there looks to be lots of wonderful Christmas stuff,” one shopper commented, tagging a pal.

“I need one of them!!!” Sarah exclaimed.

“Xmas present?” Clare inquired of a buddy.

“I think the navy one is a little bit of me,” Jenna added.

Freddie continued, ” “Oh my goodness! This appears to be quite cozy “..

