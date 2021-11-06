Customers fight a Bat-wielding Cookie Store Owner over a Mask Rule in a viral video.

After refusing to wear masks in her store, two customers were arrested and charged with assaulting the owner.

According to television station KOIN, a viral video of the event, which occurred on Wednesday, shows them entering the business Crumb Together in Eugene, Oregon. They are not allowed to enter the store without being masked, according to the proprietor.

“Don’t you provide your services to the general public?” inquires a man who is not visible but is holding the camera that is capturing the exchange.

“Yes,” the owner says, “but the state mandates that you be masked to come anywhere inside.”

The guy goes on to say that under federal law, the owner has no right to refuse him service, while the owner believes that she does.

The owner asks the couple to leave and approaches the other individual, a woman, who warns the owner not to touch her.

The woman responds, “The worst thing you could do right now is lay your hands on me.”

The owner does not touch her, but she pushes him, prompting him to step behind the counter to fetch a baseball bat.

“Get out now; if you don’t leave after I’ve ordered you to, I have the right to use reasonable force. Get out of here right now, “the proprietor declares People in the store can no longer be seen clearly in the picture when the woman grabs the bat as she approaches. An incident ensues.

The woman and the store owner are seen fighting a few seconds later. “Somebody call the cops on this lady,” the man carrying the camera says as he left the store. The owner can still be heard yelling and the two women can still be seen fighting.

“You don’t get to f****ing assault people and run a business,” the man says as the woman leaves the establishment.

The altercation’s footage has been widely shared on social media. As of Saturday, Ron Filipkowski’s version of the film had been viewed over 550,000 times on Twitter.

Ricki Collin and Amy Hall were jailed in Eugene, Oregon after assaulting the proprietor of a bakery store over masks. The duo goes around pestering local business owners. (Warning: physical altercation and swearing.) This is a condensed version of the information.