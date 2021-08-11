Customers describe Asda’s new £1 Cadbury chocolate as “dreamy.”

Cadbury enthusiasts are ecstatic to learn about a new £1 treat package that is now available in Asda.

Many people adore this prominent chocolate maker, and they are frequently enthralled by new product debuts or the return of old favorites.

Many people are excited to test a new twist on Cadbury’s traditional chocolate buttons that was announced this week. Fans of Cadbury’s milk and white chocolate no longer have to pick between them thanks to the Dairy Milk Twisted Buttons.

Cadbury has confirmed that the classic 90s treat would be reintroduced.

The new item’s release date has been a source of speculation recently, with fans simply being assured that it will be “coming soon.” However, Asda is currently selling bags of Cadbury Dairy Milk Twisted Buttons for £1.

Kevs Snack Reviews posted a snapshot of the item on Instagram, and it received a lot of attention, with many people eager to sample the new Cadbury treat packages.

“Dairy Milk Twisted Buttons are here in @asda!” the Instagram account wrote with the photo. £1.” In just a few hours, the post received over 2,600 likes and a slew of comments.

“These are fantastic,” commented Steph.p248.

“I guess I’ll be dropping into Asda then,” Rebekah boothright said to a buddy.

“My dream,” Chloesmithh x said.

“These are a small bit of me,” Fimurray1985 added.

“These look nice,” astynrose said, tagging a buddy.

Jessrush, on the other hand, just said, “yummy.”