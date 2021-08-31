Customers crave Asda’s ‘wonderful’ jingle bell Christmas chocolate.

This week, Asda will introduce a new Christmas chocolate delight, and the news has already piqued buyers’ interest in the holiday season.

While some may argue that it is too early to start thinking about Christmas, many internet buyers were eager to get into the spirit.

Newfoodsuk, a popular Instagram account, routinely updates snack fans on the latest goods hitting UK supermarket shelves, including release dates and prices.

Shoppers in Asda are keen to find “fancy” new “entertainer” glasses, according to George.

This week, the dedicated snack account announced Asda’s newest offering, courtesy of Cadbury, the world’s largest chocolate company.

The new Cadbury White Chocolate Jingly Bells will be available at Asda from this week, providing shoppers with an early seasonal snack.

Instagram

The white chocolate delights cost £1 each and are individually wrapped in a sharing bag.

The Jingly Bells were described as “very creamy” by Newfoodsuk, who lauded the new delight.

Followers were quick to react to the news, leaving comments with their ideas.

“Omg yes!!,” one shopper said, while another said, “They look delicious.”

“Oh, need to keep an eye out for them,” added a third follower.

“They sound incredible!” said a fourth.

Some consumers wondered if it was too soon, asking, “Is it wrong to start getting excited about all this Xmas chocolate?” and “Is it too early to buy food in for Xmas?”

Others are ecstatic, with one commenting, “Christmas choc time!!”

