Customers confronting cafe personnel about not wearing face masks have made them feel frightened.

After being challenged for “refusing to wear face masks,” a man and woman made threats towards staff at a Merseyside café, leaving them “shaken.”

The incident occurred yesterday, July 7, shortly before 1pm at Kopi Coffee on Market Street in Earlestown town centre, when a man and woman allegedly became aggressive and “threatened staff.”

The event did not result in any injuries, according to Merseyside Police, but it did leave staff members “shaken.”

The force said that officers had been dispatched to the St Helens coffee shop and reassured customers who had been affected.

Marc Faulkner, owner of Kopi Coffee, informed the ECHO that the team would take extra precautions to safeguard the safety of their employees.

Last year, Marc invested in Kopi Coffee, which allowed him to save the famous café Poco Coffee from closure.

‘I told the ECHO,’ he said “It’s certainly not ideal. I feel especially bad for the workers, who are all young women who have a right to feel safe at work and on their way to and from home.

“Obviously, we’ll take extra precautions to keep them safe, and we’ll make sure that no one works alone – which is an issue in and of itself, given that we presently have a huge number of employees who are unable to work due to school year groups isolating. However, their safety must always come first.

“At this point, I’m enraged that anyone believes they have the authority to treat my people in this manner.

“The other employees are also enraged that people have disrespected their friends and coworkers in this manner. I believe they are more at ease now that the police are in charge.”

Merseyside Police stated in a statement today: “We can confirm that on Tuesday, July 6th, we received a report of an argument at a shop in Newton-Le-Willows.

“A man and woman entered the Kopi Coffee Shop on Market Street at 12.55 p.m. and refused to wear a face mask, according to reports. When confronted, they are reported to have turned hostile and threatened shop employees.

“The incident did not result in any injuries, but it did result in the departure of workers. The summary comes to a close.