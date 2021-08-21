Customers claim the ‘fab’ color block ensemble from Marks & Spencer seems ‘different’ in real life.

Customers at Marks and Spencer were thrilled with a “beautifully styled” ensemble, but others thought it looked different in person.

The iconic high street business is known and loved for its diverse product selection, which includes everything from on-trend clothing, homeware, and accessories to everyday necessities like food, cleaning supplies, and more.

Marks and Spencer uses a range of social media channels to keep customers informed about the latest products available in stores and online.

Shoppers were enthralled by a recent Instagram picture.

M&S released a shot of its pink wide leg trousers paired with a casual single breasted blazer in navy on its main Instagram page, which was initially posted by blogger @carolinesstylehacks.

The pink trousers (£39.50) have a high-waisted silhouette and a breezy wide leg, as well as belt loops, pockets, and a button and zip closure. The relaxed-fit blazer (also £39.50) has a full lining, welt pockets at the waist, and a notch lapel collar.

“Colour blocking is our new passion [camera emoji]@carolinesstylehacks,” Marks and Spencer captioned the photo of the ensemble.

The costume was a hit with the retailer’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, receiving over 3,500 likes in a single day. Shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments area, however several stated the trousers looked different in person.

“It’s really wonderfully styled here,” Hilary said.

“The trousers appear to be a different color than depicted,” Kellie stated.

“Love this on Caroline,” Bev said.

“These aren’t as bright pink in person,” Lynsey said.

“I love this outfit,” observed another customer.

“Fantastic color combination,” Lesley said.

Emily added a bunch of heart eye emojis to a friend’s post and remarked, “These trousers.”

Bruna exclaimed, “I’m loving this!”

“Thanks for uploading, adore this vibrant pink,” Caroline, who is shown in the shot, commented.

The pink trousers can be found here, and the navy blue blazer can be found here, on the Marks & Spencer website.