Customers can’t wait to wear Marks and Spencer’s ‘beautiful’ £30 zebra print bikini.

After revealing one of its new bikinis online this week, Marks and Spencer has piqued the interest of buyers.

The retailer is one of many that posts its newest fashion and homeware products online, garnering positive feedback and excitement from customers.

M&S shared a snapshot of its zebra print swimsuit on Facebook, and it was a tremendous success with users.

The retailer captioned the snapshot, which was initially shared by Clementine ( @clementinemacneice ), “Where we’d rather be!” In our zebra pattern swimwear, @clementinemacneice looks stunning. #MyMarks”.

The post has received over 2,700 likes and numerous comments from consumers, all of whom laud the “beautiful” swimwear.

One consumer wrote beneath the photo, “This is SO lovely!” “WOW!” exclaimed another.

“Love the print,” said a third.

“Just bought this suit!” said a fourth shopper. I’m a lot curvier than the model in this photo, so I ordered a 36DD and it fits perfectly in the body and the bust. I’m 5’6″ and a size 12/14, so it fits perfectly in the body and the bust. It has a rear bra clasp that gives you a lot of support. I can’t wait to put it on.”

“Ooh, I love this swimsuit!” exclaimed a fifth. “Fab suit,” wrote a sixth.

The Zebra Print Wired Plunge Swimsuit from Marks & Spencer is available online.

The swimsuit can be found in your local store or ordered online here.