Customers ‘can’t get anywhere’ with Home Bargains’ £30 holiday homeware item.

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest homeware must-haves.

The famed bargain store in Merseyside frequently uses social media to bring customers up to date on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a photo of their new Metal Sleigh to its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a tremendous hit with customers, even if some haven’t been able to see it in store yet.

“Sleigh the house down this Christmas,” Home Bargains said beside a shot of the lights.

“Our Large Metal Sleigh is £29.99 in stores and online.”

Instagram

The article rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes and a slew of comments from customers who left their thoughts in the comments section.

“Can’t get this anyplace around me…..i need it!!” one consumer wrote in the comments area.

“Need this,” wrote another. I haven’t been able to locate it in any of the local home bargains.”

“Omg love,” exclaimed a third, and “beautiful that,” said a fourth.

The new Large Metal Sleigh from Home Bargains is now available online and in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.