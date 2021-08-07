Customers believe they “need” River Island’s “beautiful” £38 pink bag.

After seeing the color of River Island’s “beautiful” new bag on social media, many are admiring it.

River Island is known for using social media to keep customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and stock, and a recent Instagram post generated quite a commotion.

Customers couldn’t take their eyes off the retailer’s Pink Boucle Shoulder Bag when it was shared on social media.

On Instagram, the shot received over 6,000 likes, and shoppers promptly expressed their opinions in the comments area.

Many consumers praised the item and claimed to “need” it beneath the post, which displayed the bag and its matching handbag.

One shopper commented, “Omg they are lovely,” while another exclaimed, “Neeeeed.”

“OK, I need it,” replied a third.

“Oh,” said a fourth shopper. My. Goodness. “I require!!!!” “Beautiful,” commented a fifth.

“This is a vibe,” commented a sixth, and “Oh wow, I need this,” said another.

The Pink Boucle Shoulder Bag from River Island costs £38 and is available on the retailer’s website.

